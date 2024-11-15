Cambridge United v Barnsley FC: Darrell Clarke has no interest in 'history' - just the present

HISTORY and the present are encouraging ahead of Barnsley’s latest visit to the Abbey Stadium, but Darrell Clarke remains cautious on a couple of fronts.

Across the EFL, only Wycombe (17) and Port Vale (16) have taken more away points this term than the Reds - with both having played a game more - and they face a Cambridge side who were eviscerated 6-1 in their Fens derby game with Peterborough last time out.

The U’s home has also been a happy hunting ground in recent years for Barnsley, who have won on their last three visits there.

For his part, Clarke is minded to look at Cambridge’s general form of late - and view developments at London Road as an outlier - and he is not one to luxuriate in his side’s impressive road form either.

Clarke said: "I think they have won five of their last six and are finding that bit of rhythm.

"Obviously, they had a bit of a hiccup in the derby game, but we expect nothing but a difficult game.

"They are well organised and well drilled and they have beaten some good teams. It’s an afternoon where we cannot be complacent."

Taking away April, Barnsley have lost just two away games so far in 2024 and while it points to admirable consistency, Clarke is only interested in what happens next.

He added: "I just reset. It’s nice to have good form, of course it is. That builds momentum and confidence, but it’s about the next game.

"It’s immaterial that we’ve won five out of the seven away games. We want more away wins and we need them.