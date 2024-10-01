IN TERMS of Rotherham United’s away form so far in 2024-25, it’s been a case of ‘close, but no cigar.’

For Steve Evans, the frustration was palpable after seeing his side fail to pick up three points at an early-season struggler in Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That will be significantly compounded if the Millers don’t win and end their epic wait for a victory on their travels in the process against cellar dwellers Cambridge United on Tuesday evening.

Like their opponents, Cambridge are haunted by a sequence which they are desperate to end themselves.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Factoring in the back end of last season, the U’s are winless in their past 16 games, with former Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Middlesbrough chief Garry Monk under pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You have to go back exactly six months - to April 1 - for the last time that Monk’s side picked up a win bonus in league or cup.

For Rotherham, the wait for an away success is considerably longer. Try November 8, 2022. Forty-four games ago, taking in cup competitions.

Evans, who has targeted a minimum four-point haul from back-to-back games at Shrewsbury and Cambridge, said: “I had a chat with our chairman and directors before the (Shrewsbury) game - they were here - and I said to them: 'It isn't this group that's gone 40 league games in two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Maybe one or two (players). We've been close. We were close at Charlton and should have done it.

"We were close (at Shrewsbury) and should have done it, Now we must try to do it at Cambridge and Peterborough.

"People forget that this is a really tough spell for us: four away games out of six in the league."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans elected to freshen things up in goal on Saturday after bringing in Cameron Dawson in goal.

In the event, the ex-Owls custodian had little to do in Shropshire.

Evans added: "After seven games, it was time to freshen it up. Let's put it frankly, he's had nothing to do. It was catching practice.

"There are two number ones here. Cam's had to sit and be patient.