Can I watch Portsmouth v Rotherham United on TV? How to stream Millers crucial League One fixture on the south coast

The Millers lost ground in the race for promotion on Saturday as they were beaten by Charlton Athletic while MK Dons were held to a point at AFC Wimbledon. That left Paul Warne's side three points adrift of second place but they do have two games in hand over MK Dons, the first of which will be played against Pompey tonight.

Given their superior goal difference, Rotherham will go back into second with a victory.

How can I watch?

The fixture will not be broadcast on TV but is available to stream via Rotherham United's iFollow service.

A streaming pass for the game can be purchased for £10, to learn more and to get access to a stream of the fixture, click HERE.

Team news

Portsmouth have no fresh injury doubts as they welcome Rotherham to Fratton Park. A 1-0 loss at Cheltenham last time out means Pompey are winless in five, scoring just one goal in that time.

That could see manager Danny Cowley rotate his forward line in search of an increased goal threat. Kieron Freeman (ankle) and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild (knee) are missing.

Rotherham’s ambitions of automatic promotion have taken a blow following a streak of one win in six.

Will Grigg (hamstring) is back at parent club Sunderland to rehab his injury. Goalkeeper Josh Vickers has already been ruled out for the season after breaking his hand but Paul Warne has no new fitness concerns.

Form guide