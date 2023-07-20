All Sections
'Cannot be ruled out' - Fresh twist reported in Sheffield United star saga amid Marseille links

Sheffield United star Iliman Ndiaye could still join Ligue 1 side Marseille, according to a report in France.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th Jul 2023, 10:18 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 10:22 BST

It has been reported by Yorkshire Live there is confidence around Ndiaye penning a new deal at Bramall Lane amid links with the French club. In addition, RMC Sport recently claimed the Blades were “on the verge” of convincing him to remain in South Yorkshire.

However, French outlet L'Équipe has claimed the possibility of Ndiaye making the move “cannot be ruled out”.

The 23-year-old has been a revelation at Bramall Lane, initially emerging as a standout presence at under-23 level before breaking into the first-team. He has since made his mark at international level and earned a call-up to the Senegal squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The 23-year-old has been a revelation at Bramall Lane. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty ImagesThe 23-year-old has been a revelation at Bramall Lane. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images
The 23-year-old has been a revelation at Bramall Lane. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

He was pivotal as Sheffield United sealed promotion to the Premier League last season, scoring 14 goals and registering 11 assists in the second tier. As it stands, he remains on the books at Bramall Lane and he recently featured in a pre-season friendly for the Blades against Chesterfield.

