Sheffield United star Iliman Ndiaye could still join Ligue 1 side Marseille, according to a report in France.

It has been reported by Yorkshire Live there is confidence around Ndiaye penning a new deal at Bramall Lane amid links with the French club. In addition, RMC Sport recently claimed the Blades were “on the verge” of convincing him to remain in South Yorkshire.

However, French outlet L'Équipe has claimed the possibility of Ndiaye making the move “cannot be ruled out”.

The 23-year-old has been a revelation at Bramall Lane, initially emerging as a standout presence at under-23 level before breaking into the first-team. He has since made his mark at international level and earned a call-up to the Senegal squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The 23-year-old has been a revelation at Bramall Lane. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images