New Middlesbrough recruit Morgan Rogers has said he “can’t wait” to play for the club after joining on a permanent deal from Manchester City.

The 20-year-old has signed a four-year contract at the Riverside, ending his four-year stay with the Premier League champions. After being unveiled as a Middlesbrough player, Rogers tweeted: “New chapter…so happy to be here and can’t wait to play for this club.”

Rogers is no stranger to the Championship, having spent time on loan in the second tier with AFC Bournemouth and Blackpool. He also enjoyed a loan spell in League One with Lincoln City while on the books of Manchester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He initially joined the Premier League champions from West Bromwich Albion in 2019, although failed to establish himself in the first-team under Pep Guardiola.

The 20-year-old has signed a four-year contract at the Riverside. Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Middlesbrough’s statement confirming his arrival read: “Boro have swooped to land Manchester City youngster Morgan Rogers in a permanent transfer. The 20-year-old attacking player arrives on Teesside signing a four-year contract.