The 20-year-old has signed a four-year contract at the Riverside, ending his four-year stay with the Premier League champions. After being unveiled as a Middlesbrough player, Rogers tweeted: “New chapter…so happy to be here and can’t wait to play for this club.”
Rogers is no stranger to the Championship, having spent time on loan in the second tier with AFC Bournemouth and Blackpool. He also enjoyed a loan spell in League One with Lincoln City while on the books of Manchester City.
He initially joined the Premier League champions from West Bromwich Albion in 2019, although failed to establish himself in the first-team under Pep Guardiola.
Middlesbrough’s statement confirming his arrival read: “Boro have swooped to land Manchester City youngster Morgan Rogers in a permanent transfer. The 20-year-old attacking player arrives on Teesside signing a four-year contract.
“Morgan has represented England’s youth sides up to under-20 level, and has gained senior experience in loan spells with Lincoln City, Bournemouth and Blackpool. Quick, skilful and powerful, he is Boro’s latest attacking recruit, following the signings of Alex Gilbert and Sammy Silvera.”