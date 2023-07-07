Goalkeeper Tom Glover has arrived from Melbourne City, while attacking midfielder Samuel Silvera has been plucked from Central Coast Mariners. Both have signed three-year deals at the Riverside.

Glover, 25, is no stranger to England having previously spent time on the books of Tottenham Hotspur. Silvera, 22, was born in England before moving down under. In the club’s statement confirming the arrival of Silvera, it was stated they had seen off “reported advances” from other Championship clubs to secure his services.