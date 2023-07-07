All Sections
Middlesbrough secure services of ex-Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Tom Glover and Central Coast Mariners star Samuel Silvera

Middlesbrough have bolstered their ranks with two new additions from the A-League.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 7th Jul 2023, 11:28 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 11:28 BST

Goalkeeper Tom Glover has arrived from Melbourne City, while attacking midfielder Samuel Silvera has been plucked from Central Coast Mariners. Both have signed three-year deals at the Riverside.

Glover, 25, is no stranger to England having previously spent time on the books of Tottenham Hotspur. Silvera, 22, was born in England before moving down under. In the club’s statement confirming the arrival of Silvera, it was stated they had seen off “reported advances” from other Championship clubs to secure his services.

The duo follow Terrell Agyemang, Daniel Nkrumah, Alex Gilbert and Rav van den Berg in joining Middlesbrough ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Glover has penned a three-year deal at the Riverside. Image: Darrian Traynor/Getty ImagesGlover has penned a three-year deal at the Riverside. Image: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images
