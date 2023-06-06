All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
Travel warning issued amid French air traffic control strike

Middlesbrough agree deal to sign former Charlton Athletic midfielder Terrell Agyemang from Manchester City

Middlesbrough have agreed a deal to sign midfielder Terrell Agyemang from Manchester City.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 6th Jun 2023, 11:27 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 11:29 BST

The 20-year-old will formally complete his move to the Riverside upon the expiry of his contract with the Premier League champions. A midfielder formerly of Charlton Athletic, Agyemang can also operate as a right-back and will join on a two-year deal.

An official statement released by Middlesbrough read: “The club have agreed a deal to sign the versatile Terrell Agyemang on a two-year contract.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The 20-year-old will formally complete his move to the club when his Man City contract expires at the end of June. Terrell had joined City last September after impressing during a trial spell and he made 13 appearances for their under-21s last season.

Most Popular
The 20-year-old will formally complete his move to the Riverside upon the expiry of his Manchester City contract. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesThe 20-year-old will formally complete his move to the Riverside upon the expiry of his Manchester City contract. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
The 20-year-old will formally complete his move to the Riverside upon the expiry of his Manchester City contract. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

“He had come through Charlton's academy before being released at the end of the 2021/22 season. The 20-year-old, who was born to Ghanaian parents in London, can play in midfield and at the back.”

Related topics:Manchester CityMiddlesbroughCharlton AthleticPremier LeagueLondon