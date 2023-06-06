The 20-year-old will formally complete his move to the Riverside upon the expiry of his contract with the Premier League champions. A midfielder formerly of Charlton Athletic, Agyemang can also operate as a right-back and will join on a two-year deal.
An official statement released by Middlesbrough read: “The club have agreed a deal to sign the versatile Terrell Agyemang on a two-year contract.
“The 20-year-old will formally complete his move to the club when his Man City contract expires at the end of June. Terrell had joined City last September after impressing during a trial spell and he made 13 appearances for their under-21s last season.
“He had come through Charlton's academy before being released at the end of the 2021/22 season. The 20-year-old, who was born to Ghanaian parents in London, can play in midfield and at the back.”