Caolan Lavery says it was tough to leave Scunthorpe United but the footballer in him knew he had to test himself again at a higher level with Doncaster Rovers.

Already the much-travelled Irishman sees parallels with former club Sheffield United.

Rovers became the 12th Lavery’s club when he joined from Conference crisis club Scunthorpe United after his short-term deal expired. Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Bradford City are also on his CV.

Lavery's nine goals in 19 games have given the Iron a fighting chance of avoiding relegation despite huge off-field issues.

"You train every day for five or six months and you get close to people,” he said. "I had a car school with a few of the boys.

"The human side of me feels bad but football's a very ruthless sport. If you get an opportunity to move to a better league, the majority of players would say yes.

"Every footballer should have the ambition to play higher. Hopefully that happens here."

Lavery had other offers but was won over by Danny Schofield.

DONCASTER SIGNING: Caolan Lavery during his time at Bradford City

"He didn't have to sell the club, I know enough about Doncaster," said Lavery. "It was more how he sees football and wants the team to play. It was the different ideas and methods, the way he spoke.

"He's excited about it and he gets you excited about it.

"He's got a way of playing and the lads have jumped on it."

Lavery’s first few days of training only enthused him more.

"It reminded me a lot of the training at Sheffield United and the intensity," he said. "Chris Wilder and Alan Knill expected a lot.

