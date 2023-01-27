A little over 48 hours after Danny Schofield said he thought Doncaster Rovers had finished their recruitment drive for January, they have added midfielder Charlie Lakin.

The 23-year-old joins on loan from Burton Albion.

Schofield said both sides had spent some time weighing each other up before committing.

“It was good of Burton," said the Rovers coach. "They allowed Charlie to come in and get a few days of training.

RECRUIT: Burton Albion midfielder Charlie Lakin has joined Docnaster Rovers on loan

“We spoke a lot and I think we were weighing each other up quite a lot. We discussed football a lot as well as him training. We were aware of his qualities before be came in but it was good to have him here in person.

“We made the decision and we’re delighted he’s on board.

“First and foremost we look at how he integrates with the squad and the people at the club. He seems like a really good person."

Lakin has made just two League One appearances for the Brewers this season, both from the bench.

"He wants to really knuckle down and get his career back on track after finding himself out of the team at Burton," said Schofield. "He’s got a good opportunity here to prove he is a good footballer.

“My message is to any player that comes in to enjoy it, work relentlessly hard and buy into what we’re trying to do and hopefully be a success here.”

Lakin, who has made 93 senior appearances across his time with Burton, Birmingham City, Stevenage and Ross County, is a positive midfield player looking to bring goals to his new club.

“Hopefully I can pop up with a few goals here and there but definitely get forward and attack,” he said. “When I play consistently I’m a confident player, that’s what I want to get back to and I’m sure the fans will enjoy watching me when I get back to that stage.