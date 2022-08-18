Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Club captain Jonathan Hogg has signed a new contract that will keep him in West Yorkshire until the end of next season.

He was already due to hit a decade with the club at the end of this campaign.

COMABATIVE: Jonathan Hogg (left) in action for Huddersfield Town against Burnley

In keeping with his no-nonsense style, it is a straight two-year arrangement with no options for an extra 12 months on either side, as is becoming increasingly commonplace.

Hogg is the only member of the squad to have played for the Terriers during their two years in the Premier League under David Wagner.

The Middlesbrough-born 33-year-old began his career at Aston Villa, although his first senior football came at Darlington.

His Villa debut came at Rapid Vienna in the Europa League and there were six further appearances before he was loaned to Portsmouth, then joined Watford permanently.

Huddersfield picked him up from Vicarage Road and he quickly became a populat figure at the club, either as a combative holding midfielder or occasionally dropping into a back three.

Last year coach Carlos Corberan named him captain after the departure of Christopher Schindler, and he has kept the role under successor Danny Schofield.

“When we talk about having the right culture and personalities in our dressing room, Jonathan Hogg is the perfect embodiment of that, and that’s why he’s our leader," explained head of football operations Leigh Bromby.

“A consummate professional on and off the field, he is in incredible physical condition for a 33-year-old and takes exceptional care of himself, which is needed given the full-blooded way he plays the game!

"Hoggy sets an example not only within our first team, but for the younger players across our B team and academy, making him an incredibly valuable asset to the entire club.

“This new contract will keep him here for over a decade, and that’s a period of service that deserves real recognition and celebration, because that kind of loyalty has become a rarity.”

Hogg is part of a core of players - along with the likes of Tom Lees, Lee Nicholls, Matty Pearson, Danny Ward and Jordan Rhodes - whose experience Schofield has been able to lean on in his first management job.