The centre-back did the same job at previous club Rotherham United, who released him in the summer.

Leadership is something that comes naturally to the 38-year-old, who was caretaker manager for one match last season, so he had no qualms about taking on the new role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just give my all every time,” he said when asked how he would go about it. “I don’t shirk away from any negative things. If we’re not playing well, I dig in and make sure those around me are doing the same thing and are all pulling in the same direction.

LEADER: Richard Wood, second from the left

“I organise, I lead, I’m loud on the pitch. Off the pitch I just want everyone to be together, join everyone in and make sure everyone is happy.

“I’m not one for shouting and bawling – don’t get me wrong, I can do it when it needs to be done and I’m sure at half time a few times this season I’ll definitely be doing that if things aren’t going right. But I like to just speak to people quietly, make sure everyone is okay, feeling alright.

“I give encouragement and help when it’s needed, advice. I’m always there for everybody and that’s what I want people to know – that I’m there for whoever, whether you’re young, old, kitchen staff, groundsman. I’ll always put myself forward and be there to help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad