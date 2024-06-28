TWO spicy all-Yorkshire affairs will dominate the landscape in the first round of the Carabao Cup, headed by an emotional first return to Elland Road for a Leeds United cult hero.

This time, Luke Ayling will be in the red of Middlesbrough as opposed to the white of Leeds when Boro – semi-finalists last season - head to LS11 in August.

It should take some of the antagonism away from a historically abrasive fixture where there is 'no love lost' according to ex-Leeds captain and manager and one-time Boro coach Gary McAllister, who helped conduct the draw alongside Doncaster Rovers’ development phrase coach Frank Sinclair, who previously won the competition with Chelsea.

Affectionately known as Bill to all and sundry, Ayling was a huge favourite in his time with Leeds which ended when he moved to Boro, initially on loan, in January - ahead of joining permanently in late May.

Return: Middlesbrough defender and Leeds United cult hero Luke Ayling, who heads back to Elland Road in August when Boro visit the Whites in the Carabao Cup.

Meanwhile, another intriguing round one tie will take place at the MKM Stadium where new Hull City chief Tim Walter pits his wits against his compatriot Danny Rohl, German-born head coach of Sheffield Wednesday.

Another tie with a fair degree of heat sees relegated Sheffield United host ‘Hollywood’ outfit and League One newboys Wrexham.

The pair were involved in two tense and controversial games in the FA Cup in the 2022-23 campaign.

United prevailed following a replay at Bramall Lane, with Wrexham chief Phil Parkinson denying allegations from then Blades captain Billy Sharp that the Red Dragons had been 'disrespectful' in the build-up to the second meeting.

Ex-Bradford City manager Parkinson went onto accuse Sharp of the very same thing after the game in February 2023.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town have also been handed home advantage and Michael Duff’s first match in charge at the John Smith’s Stadium will be against Morecambe.

Rotherham United have also received home comforts versus Crewe Alexandra, while Doncaster Rovers hit the road to Salford City.

Harrogate Town head to Lincoln City, while Bradford City travel to League Two rivals Grimsby Town - meaning that they will visit Blundell Park twice in the first month of the campaign - they head there in the league on August 31.

All first-round ties will be played in the week commencing August 12.

A total of 70 EFL clubs entered at the first-round stage.

Burnley, Luton Town and the 13 Premier League clubs not participating in European competitions will enter in round two, with the remaining seven clubs joining in the third round.

The competition remains regionalised in the early rounds with the draw split into a southern and northern section until round three. Matches in all rounds are single-legged, with the exception of the semi-final ties.