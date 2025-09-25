THE go-to football show that covers ALL of Yorkshire’s Premier League and EFL clubs - Leeds United, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Harrogate Town.

On this week’s show, the YP’s football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Phil Harrison to salute the gallant efforts of our League One clubs as they took on Premier League opposition in the third round of the League Cup.

Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City all had giant-killing opportunities but, ultimately, it proved beyond them, despite some impressive performances.

It is in League One where Yorkshire continues to thrive, though, Bradford City going top of the table after beating leaders Cardiff City, while Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Doncaster Rovers remain close behind.

At the other end of the table, we ask whether there is cause for concern at the New York Stadium after Rotherham United’s 1-0 defeat at home to Stockport saw the Millers drop into the bottom three.

We salutes Leeds United’s first away win of their Premier League season and their first goals from open play since their return to the top-flight.

In the Championship Middlesbrough moved four points, while Hull City – at home to Southampton – and Sheffield Wednesday – on the road at Portsmouth – recorded impressive wins. But there are still major causes for concern at Bramall Lane after Chris Wilder’s first game in charge saw the Blades extend their losing start to the season to six games, conceding late on to lose 1-0 at home to Charlton.

