Carabao Cup round 1 news: Ayling return as Leeds United face Middlesbrough - Hull City host Sheffield Wednesday

TWO Yorkshire derbies dominate the Carabao Cup draw in two all-Championship affairs with Leeds United hosting Middlesbrough and Hull City welcoming Sheffield Wednesday.

Two absorbing league meetings between Leeds and Boro last term produced 12 goals between them and they will now meet early in the new season at Elland Road.

The game sees an early return to LS11 for United cult hero Luke Ayling, who joined Boro on a permanent basis earlier in the close season after a loan spell on Teesside in the second half of last term.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news.

Another cracker sees Hull welcome the Owls, having beaten Wednesday 4-2 in an early-season league fixture at the MKM Stadium last August.

CUP DRAW: Eleven Yorkshire teams were in the Carabao Cup first-round draw on Thursday morning live on Sky Sports. Picture: Getty Images.

Meanwhile, elsewhere, Sheffield United host Wrexham, with the pair pitted in two tense and controversial games in the FA Cup in the 2022-23 campaign.

Huddersfield Town have also been handed hoime advantage and Michael Duff’s first match in charge at the John Smith’s Stadium will be against Morecambe.

Rotherham United have also received home comforts versus Crewe Alexandra, while Doncaster Rovers hit the road to Salford City.

Harrogate Town head to Lincoln City, while Bradford City travel to League Two rivals Grimsby Town.

The ties will be played in the week commencing August 12.

70 clubs across the Sky Bet Championship, Sky Bet League One and Sky Bet League Two divisions entered at the first round stage.

Burnley, Luton Town and the 13 Premier League clubs not participating in European competitions will enter the competition in round two, with the remaining seven clubs joining the competition in the third round.

The Carabao Cup remains regionalised in the early rounds with the draw split into a southern and northern section until round three.

Matches in all rounds are single-legged, with the exception of the semi-final ties.

In the event of scores being level at the end of ninety minutes’ duration in rounds one, two, three, four and five, no extra time will be played. The winners shall be determined by penalty kicks.