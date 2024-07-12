Cardiff City have completed the signing of former Huddersfield Town winger Chris Willock.

The 26-year-old had become a free agent, having failed to reach an agreement with Queens Park Rangers despite months of contract talks. He was not unattached for long, penning a three-year deal at the Cardiff City Stadium.

In putting to paper, he has become Cardiff’s first senior signing of the summer. After agreeing terms, he said: “I’ve been speaking to the club for a few weeks now and they’ve really convinced me with the project going forward, I think it suits me. I spoke to the manager and he has told me the ideas that he has for me and the team.

"Of course, Cardiff City are always a difficult team to play against. I’ve faced the club a few times and I think I can offer a lot here. I like to get on the ball as much as possible, make things happen, run at players, score and create goals. Hopefully, I can do that while I’m here.

Chris Willock counts Huddersfield Town among his former clubs. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

“I know a few players from playing against them. From my time at Arsenal, I know Aaron Ramsey. When I was a young kid, I went up to train with the first team. Of course, he’s a top player, he’s had a great career, which speaks for itself and I can learn from him.

“Over the summer, I’ve been training myself and have had a few training camps, so I’ve been keeping myself ticking over. I feel like I’m in good shape and can only get better from here.”

A product of Arsenal’s academy, Willock left the Gunners in 2017 for a fresh start in Portugal with Benfica. While on the books of the Primeira Liga outift, he was loaned to West Bromwich Albion and Huddersfield.

While he did not manage a single senior outing for the Baggies, he featured on 14 occasions for the Terriers. Upon his permanent return to British shores, he joined QPR and has moved on after 144 appearances for the R’s.

Cardiff Erol Bulut said: “First of all, he has very good offensive skills in 1v1 situations, which we needed. I think he can help us a lot in attack, with scoring goals and providing assists, I expect this from him.