Cardiff City v Hull City: Steven Alzate on how Ruben Selles' trust is paying dividends

Psychology will be crucial for Hull City in south Wales on Tuesday, according to Ruben Selles, and midfielder Steve Alzate thinks his coach is playing it well.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The league table says Hull are the fifth-worst team in the Championship, only three points above the relegation zone and just ahead of midweek hosts Cardiff City on goal difference.

Becoming the first away team to win at Sunderland since Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of last season said otherwise. It was the Tigers' fifth victory in 16 games under Selles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder Alazate says the coach has shown his belief in the whole squad with actions as well as words that belie their current status bobbing in and out of the bottom three.

TRUSTED: Hull City's Steven Alzate is feeling the benefits of working with Ruben Selles (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"The fact we're still playing attractive football at times, he still has his style of play and maybe a lot of teams in this position would be thinking we need to play a certain style which is long football or whatever," says holding midfielder Alazate, who joined as a free agent in September after being released by Brighton and Hove Albion.

"We're still trying to play attractive football which shows he's a strong believer in the squad, the players he has and he also hasn't mentioned we're towards the bottom at any point, which gives us a little bit of confidence, I guess.

"When you finish a match you obviously check the table – we know where we are – but then coming to the training ground you don't want to be hearing, 'We're in this situation", "This is not good.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need to turn this around ASAP because that (being around the relegation zone) can just bring more pressure to us. I feel like him and his (coaching) team have been managing the situation very well.

PSYCHOLOGY: Hull City coach Ruben Selles (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"Thirteen games is still a lot. That should be more than enough to get enough wins to get out of this mess."

Few have felt Selles' trust more than Alzate, who had only made three substitute appearances when the Spaniard arrived, but has since started every match bar one (he was a substitute at Blackburn Rovers).

"I've definitely enjoyed my time under the new gaffer, he's given me his trust," says Alzate. "It works both ways because I feel like I've been playing well. If he gives me his trust and I play well, it makes him want to keep playing me, as simple as that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If he gives me his trust and I'm not playing well he's got plenty of other midfielders to pick from.

CONFIDENCE BOOST: Hull City became the first away team to win at Sunderland's Stadium of Light this season on Saturday (Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"I'm definitely enjoying the responsibility."

The psychology this week is about doing something Hull have never done under Selles, and only once all season – following up one win with another.

Along with Stoke City, who host Middlesbrough, Hull and Cardiff are playing their game in hand on the other relegation-threatened sides. Add in that the Bluebirds are level on points with them, and the fact the Tigers need to make hay on the road with their home record comfortably the division's worst, and it is a big game.

"I think the psychological aspect is the performance," says Selles. "The performance, the way that we do things, especially away from home, now we have a challenge."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But for all his stress on performance, there is no disguising the importance of Tuesday's result.

"We have not been able to back up, not only our results, we have not been able to win the three points in two consecutive games," he adds. "We need to back up our performance. We are going to go there on Tuesday, and we have an obligation to perform well.

"We cannot wait anymore. We need to go there, show character, show where we are, and try to get the three points that we usually do, and then the score will take care of itself.

"Things happen in football, but we need to go there with the personality of not looking if we play for the relegation or whatever. We are playing for three points, and nobody wants that more than us – that should be the mentality."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That confidence and the better, more coherent performances Selles has inspired since replacing Tim Walter in December do create belief that if Hull can just get through the next 10 weeks still as a Championship club, then next season they can be challenging closer to where fourth place Sunderland currently are.

"It's weird to think like that because we're not in a great situation right now but when you look at it properly, the future is exciting,” insists Alzate.

"We've got a few injured players that are important players to the squad and we've got a lot of new players who need time.

"If we can finish strongly this season, be safe, next season could be a whole different story, pushing towards the other end of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I truly believe that is possible with the manager already having a bit of time at the club, getting to know his players and the players having gelled together.