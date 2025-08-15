Dru Yearwood feels "on top of the world" after a tough fight to win a contract at Rotherham United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder was on trial with the Millers after being released by Nashville at the end of the last American season.

It was not straight-forward for a player who appeared for Southend United and Brentford before crossing the Atlantic, initially joining New York Red Bulls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coming through it has made the 25-year-old appreciate what he has. He goes into Saturday’s game at Cardiff City buoyed by an important personal milestone.

SIGNED ON: Dru Yearwood signed for Rotherham United this summer - but it was not straight-forward (Image courtesy of Rotherham United)

"It's been tough, kind of up and down for me," he admits. "I tried to sign and failed the medical.

"I got through it, worked hard on my body and it's paying off a little bit. I got my first 90 (-minute run-out) on Tuesday (against Salford City in the League Cup), which I'm really happy about."

On his failed medical, he explained: "It was more to do with me having been out for a long time. There were question marks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I just had to prove my fitness, which I did. The gaffer almost broke me but I'm still here!"

INJURY BLOW: Rotherham United striker Sam Nombe (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Asked how he feels now he has joined the Millers, he replies: "Honestly, top of the world.

"It's been a tough six/seven months for me from January to June/July. It was tough for me just watching from the outside.

"I got through it and I'm very happy – buzzing but champing at the bit to keep going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've had a taste of what it's like to be on the outside and I don't want to be there ever again.

"The last few years I've had injuries that have hindered me but now I can work on my body. Hopefully now I am kicking on."