Cardiff City v Rotherham United: Dru Yearwood 'on top of world' after coming through trying times
The midfielder was on trial with the Millers after being released by Nashville at the end of the last American season.
It was not straight-forward for a player who appeared for Southend United and Brentford before crossing the Atlantic, initially joining New York Red Bulls.
Coming through it has made the 25-year-old appreciate what he has. He goes into Saturday’s game at Cardiff City buoyed by an important personal milestone.
"It's been tough, kind of up and down for me," he admits. "I tried to sign and failed the medical.
"I got through it, worked hard on my body and it's paying off a little bit. I got my first 90 (-minute run-out) on Tuesday (against Salford City in the League Cup), which I'm really happy about."
On his failed medical, he explained: "It was more to do with me having been out for a long time. There were question marks.
"I just had to prove my fitness, which I did. The gaffer almost broke me but I'm still here!"
Asked how he feels now he has joined the Millers, he replies: "Honestly, top of the world.
"It's been a tough six/seven months for me from January to June/July. It was tough for me just watching from the outside.
"I got through it and I'm very happy – buzzing but champing at the bit to keep going.
"I've had a taste of what it's like to be on the outside and I don't want to be there ever again.
"The last few years I've had injuries that have hindered me but now I can work on my body. Hopefully now I am kicking on."
Striker San Nombe will miss the game and “months not weeks” with a hamstring problem.