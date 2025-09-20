Cardiff v Bradford City: Matt Pennington on 'buzzing' Bradford and buying into the Bantams 'project'

MATT PENNINGTON has only been at Bradford City for a short amount of time, but in his daily business he has already seen the palpable excitement around the city at first hand.

Especially in the past week in the aftermath of the Bantams securing their first derby win over Huddersfield Town in just over two decades.

The big games and occasions are coming thick and fast for Graham Alexander's side. Today, City, in second, face a Cardiff side who are top of the pile.

Should the visitors win in the Principality - their last game at the Bluebirds was at their nearby former Ninian Park home in August 2003 - they will move up to the summit.

Oh and then there's the small matter of Newcastle United away in the EFL Cup next Wednesday evening.

A good result or two in these next two games and Pennington can expect being stopped by more happy supporters during the working week.

The defender, who started his career at Everton, said: "It's just the vibe around the city, place and people.

"Since the game last weekend, you see any Bradford fan and they are like: 'Thanks, I'm still buzzing off that win at the weekend.'

"That's genuinely what people have said. That's been nice.

"Anyone you meet who is a City fan is just buzzing with the (Huddersfield) result and you can genuinely tell they are as well."

After beating several much-fancied teams already, including Town and Luton, City are arguably seeking their biggest scalp yet against a Cardiff side who boast a 100 per cent home record in 2025-26.

Pennington, who turns 31 early next month, added: "When we've played the teams who are going to be up there, we've done well. I'd back us to continue doing what we're doing and we'll have a go at Cardiff.

"It's a proper football ground and place to play football, similar to here. Those are the occasions to enjoy."

Enjoyment is certainly on the menu for Pennington and a clutch of other seasoned professionals who joined City in the close season.

Buying into a project was important for the Warrington-born player at this stage of his career, as it was for several others including the likes of Max Power, Curtis Tilt and Ibou Touray, who are also in their thirties.

The former Blackpool centre-back, who had loan spells earlier in his career in Yorkshire at Leeds United and Hull City, commented: "Definitely. When you are considering your options in the summer and looking at them, side by side, it's the project.

"Especially as you get older and you know how big teams and fanbases are and where they are in the country and you kind of get a feel.

"You know the last 10 to 15 years of history of where they've been and what's building.

"Then, you can make a decision based off that.

"I felt this project was an exciting one and I got the same vibes in speaking to the manager and hearing things from other people about the club.