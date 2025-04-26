'Careless', 'unconvincing' - Barnsley FC player ratings following dire defeat to Shrewsbury Town
A brace from John Marquis gave the visitors a two-goal cushion before Jon Russell reduced the deficit.
Conor Hourihane’s side were playing at Oakwell for the final time in the 2024/25 season, but failed to bid a happy farewell to their supporters.
Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from Oakwell.
Joe Gauci - Solid performance behind a thoroughly unconvincing defence. 7
Jonathan Bland - A steady display from the academy graduate, who you would not pick out as the one with the least experience. 6
Marc Roberts - Hardly convincing but there was painfully little protection for the centre-backs from midfield or full-back. As a team, the Reds did not switch to the back foot well. 5
Mael de Gevigney - See above. 5
Josh Earl - A unconvincing display in which he looked shaky defensively and did not offer enough quality going forward. 4
Jon Russell - Some decent touches in the opposition half but should really have been running the show alongside Connell. Provided a smart finish to get Barnsley back in it. 6
Luca Connell - Huffed and puffed but there were only glimpses of the quality he undeniably possesses. It really has not been his season. 5
Dexter Lembikisa - Careless in possession and generally looked a bit lost. Hardly a surprise to see him hooked at the break. 4
Adam Phillips - His vision helped cut through Shrewsbury’s low block at times but he was out of the game for large spells. 5
Barry Cotter - Despite being out of position as a full-back on the wing, was probably Barnsley’s biggest threat. Used his pace to get in behind and peppered the box with crosses. 6
Davis Keillor-Dunn - Given little to work with by the disjointed set-up around him, but it was not his most electrifying performance either. 5
Substitutes
Max Watters - Failed to convert from yards out shortly after his introduction. 5
Kelechi Nwakali - Tried getting his foot on the ball but did not make much of an impact. 6
