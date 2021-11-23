Carlise United v Harrogate Town: Sulphurites pair face late fitness test

The Sulphurites will once again be without long-term casualties Rory McArdle and Will Smith, while striker Aaron Martin missed Saturday’s home defeat to Salford City due to swelling around his knee.

Right-winger Simon Power and centre-half Warren Burrell both started that game, however the pair are facing late fitness tests ahead of the upcoming trip to Cumbria.

“We’re hoping Simon Power is okay. He’s got a bruised foot. He says that it is very sore, but that’s par for the course in professional sport and I’m sure he’ll be taking part in some way, shape or form,” explained Harrogate boss Simon Weaver.

LATE FITNESS TEST: For Simon Power. Picture: Getty Images.

“Warren [Burrell] had a tight calf, we are assessing that, but we’ll hopefully have the same numbers and bodies available as Saturday. Lloyd [Kerry] is okay now, he was still nursing an ankle knock, but he should be fit enough for selection.”

Carlisle head into this evening’s contest second-from-bottom of the table and without a win in 11 matches, though Weaver has warned that the Cumbrians will be no pushovers.

“You’ve got to expect a tough game, it’s as simple as that. It will be hard-fought win if we are able to achieve it,” he added.

Last six games: Carlisle United LDLDDL; Harrogate Town LWLLDL

Referee: S Stockbridge (Tyne & Wear).