Carlisle United 0 Bradford City 1: Calum Kavanagh goal boosts Bantams promotion bid
After a goalless first half, the Bantams secured the victory courtesy of the impressive Kavanagh in the 53rd minute.
Despite several new faces for Mike Williamson’s side, it was a familiar story for the Cumbrians as they failed to create chances in front of goal, leaving them seven points from safety.
Bradford spurned the first chance of the game as Kavanagh picked out Alex Pattison, who fired wide when the goal was gaping.
Elliot Embleton had a chance for Carlisle after some great play on the left-hand side from Jordan Jones and Stephen Wearne, but the ex-Sunderland midfielder missed the target.
Graham Alexander’s men took the lead shortly after the break, with Kavanagh slotting home in the six-yard box after meeting a cross from Pattison.
Kadeem Harris almost got an equaliser for the hosts late on but his left-footed shot from outside the box was well saved by Sam Walker and the visitors left Cumbria with all three points.
