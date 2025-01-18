Calum Kavanagh’s second-half effort handed League Two promotion chasers Bradford City a 1-0 win over bottom-placed Carlisle United at Brunton Park.

After a goalless first half, the Bantams secured the victory courtesy of the impressive Kavanagh in the 53rd minute.

Despite several new faces for Mike Williamson’s side, it was a familiar story for the Cumbrians as they failed to create chances in front of goal, leaving them seven points from safety.

Bradford spurned the first chance of the game as Kavanagh picked out Alex Pattison, who fired wide when the goal was gaping.

Calum Kavanagh scored the decisive goal for Bradford City against Carlisle United. | Tony Johnson

Elliot Embleton had a chance for Carlisle after some great play on the left-hand side from Jordan Jones and Stephen Wearne, but the ex-Sunderland midfielder missed the target.

Graham Alexander’s men took the lead shortly after the break, with Kavanagh slotting home in the six-yard box after meeting a cross from Pattison.