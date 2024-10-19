Carlisle United 1 Harrogate Town 1: Luke Armstrong thwarts former club

Luke Armstrong came back to haunt his former club as lowly Carlisle United had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Harrogate Town at Brunton Park.

Matty Daly put the visitors ahead after Carlisle had dominated the bulk of the first half, but the hosts levelled through Armstrong just before the break and picked up a vital point.

Carlisle started on the front foot, with Harrison Biggins’ curling free-kick hitting the crossbar within the first 10 minutes.

However, Harrogate took the lead against the run of play when Daly slotted home in the 39th minute after he met a brilliant in-swinging cross from Matty Foulds.

Luke Armstrong found the target for Carlisle United. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

The Cumbrians quickly fought back in the 44th minute, with Armstrong netting on the rebound after his initial effort was saved by James Belshaw.

The second half began in the same vein with the hosts seeing plenty of the ball, and Dominic Sadi came close as his left-footed shot went just wide of the post.