CARLISLE UNITED manager Paul Simpson expressed his pride after his side's concerted comeback in their narrow 1-0 League Two semi-final first-leg loss at Bradford City - while being critical of the performance of referee Ross Joyce at Valley Parade.

Going into the second leg at Brunton Park on Saturday, United trail after Jamie Walker struck the only goal of the game on 18 minutes.

It was just the second goal registered in three meetings between his side and the Bantams so far this season. A fateful fourth and final clash now awaits in Cumbria.

Simpson said: "It's a brilliant game to look forward to. It (Sunday) was an absolute proper game of football.

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson applauds the fans ahead of the Sky Bet League Two play-off semi-final first leg match at the University of Bradford Stadium, Bradford. Picture date: Sunday May 14, 2023.

"I thought this was two teams who were really going for it. I just hope we get a 'homer' referee at the weekend like there was here as I thought there were a lot of decisions which could have gone our way, but didn't.

"That's not the reason we lost, but it certainly could have helped if that referee had given some of the decisions for the away team.

"We have got to go to win the (second) game, we know that. We have got 90 minutes to get at least one goal, preferably more.

"It's going to be decided on Saturday afternoon and we will be ready and prepared for it.

"I can't wait for it and I hope the players are the same and it's set up to be a really good game of football."

After being second best in the first period, the Cumbrians dominated the second half and passed up some decent opportunities to level.

Despite that profligacy, Simpson was full of praise for his side's unstinting efforts and energy levels.

He continued: "I am unbelievably proud of what the players have done.

"This is a tough place to come. They are a good side. I thought we were nervous up until the goal and the goal seemed to settle us. After that, I thought we were outstanding. I don't know how many chances we have had there, but it seemed to me it was four, five or six really good chances.

"I thought we showed absolutely fantastic energy, good composure and we played well and it's set up nicely for the second leg. And we have to go and produce that same level of performance. We need a finish at the end of it.

"I thought we showed we had real good 'legs' about us and finished the game really strong. I thought the finishers who came on made a real impact and helped us.

"Our fans have been magnificent and the players were. It was just unfortunate that we were nervous to start with and conceded that goal. And we probably had an opportunity to clear it.