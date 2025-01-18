HAVING been brought up in a football family, it should come as no surprise that Calum Kavanagh eats, sleeps and breathes the beautiful game.

The Bradford City forward admits to being a bit of an obsessive. And then there’s his dad.

Son of former Middlesbrough, Cardiff and Stoke midfielder Graham, who was capped 16 times by the Republic of Ireland and also played for City weekend’s opponents Carlisle, Kavanagh junior laughs at any suggestions that sons of ex-footballers might have it easier than others.

His old man is the most demanding of taskmakers when it comes to analysing his lad’s game. Compliments are usually back-handed ones. Like after Kavanagh scored at Aston Villa under-21s at Villa Park on Tuesday evening.

Bradford City's Calum Kavanagh wheels away in celebration after scoring in the League Two game against Swindon Town in December. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Only half in jest, Kavanagh said: "If you think I am bad, you should see him….

"The amount of conversations we have is incredible really. He’s been unbelievable with me and I wouldn’t be where I am today without him with the knowledge and advice he has given me.

"There is no-one who is going to be more harsh on me than my dad. I scored and we won (at Villa) and he said: ‘You could have had another one.’ The first thing he says..

"Not like well done, but ‘well done, but you probably could have had another one, couldn't you.’

Taskmaster: Bradford City's Calum Kavanagh's dad Graham Kavanagh playing for Middlesbrough in 1996 (Picture: Allsport UK)

"Even in the Stockport (Trophy) game when I scored two, it was: ‘You scored two, but could have scored a hat-trick…

"It’s always wanting more and I think that’s the type of person and player he was. He has probably engrained it in me.

"You are always looking for more, but have always got to want more."

Kavanagh senior’s ‘tough love’ approach comes from the best possible place and the City forward would not have it any other way in truth.

His guidance has proved invaluable, more especially after his move to West Yorkshire and the way in which the 21-year-old speaks about his dad’s role is uttered with affection and gratitude.

By his own admission, Kavanagh's first 12 months with the Bantams have been a ‘rollercoaster’ after moving from Boro at the end of the last winter window.

Now he and his fellow strikers have extra focus thrust upon them following Andy Cook’s injury. Having someone close who has been there helps.

Kavanagh, who has netted five times for City so far this term, added: "It was probably tougher for him as he came over from Ireland at 16 and didn’t know anyone.

"I’m a little bit different and have lived in England for my whole life and went through the academy at Middlesbrough.

"It was probably a bit easier for me, but he's been through all these experiences and the lows and been criticised by fans along with the highs of promotions.

"He’s been through a lot in football and tries to pass on as much experience as he can to me. A lot of it helps.

"It's great having a father figure who has played the game and understands the position you are in and feelings you have."

Ultimately, Kavanagh senior’s comments have a willing ear. His son has a drive to succeed which matches his dad’s when he came over the Irish Sea from Dublin to Teesside at the start of the 90s. Matchday and training is only part of it.

Kavanagh continued: "I am obsessed to be honest. Some people tell me all the time, I am a bit obsessed.

"We’ll play a game and I'll literally finish and be checking my phone at 6.30 to see my clips.

"I’ll wake up first thing on a Sunday morning and the first thing I will do is look at my clips again.

"I probably should take a little bit of a breather sometimes. But because I want to do well and succeed so much and have that hunger, I can't help it.

"I don’t want to take that away from myself because that’s who I am as a player. That’s what I am always going to be.

"It’s a lifestyle and your job and you have to take pride in it as well. It hurts when you are not winning or doing well.

"That will affect me in thinking: ‘I am not doing what I need to’.

"All I am then thinking about is the next game and it’s just constantly ticking over. When you do well, it’s ‘ok right, next game.’ That’s just football.

"A lot of players are different and more calm and I am one of those who wants to do as well as I can.

"Sometimes I may be overthinking, I don’t know. But that’s part and parcel of me. And the person I am.”

Next game, next game... Young Kavanagh has been brought up well; a chip off the old block.