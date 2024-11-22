Carlisle United v Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann seeing familiar signs as Cumbrians begin to blossom
In 2023-24 it was Rovers under new management, and in early February they were 22nd. Cue a remarkable run that took them to fifth, only denied a League Two play-off final on penalties.
Now automatic promotion is the goal, and Carlisle at Brunton Park Saturday’s obstacle.
Mike Williamson only joined the Cumbrians in September, but November has shown Rovers coach McCann signs they are coming together.
"They've got a good manager who has a good style of play who is slowly but surely changing the dynamic of the team," said McCann.
"We can see that they're slowly getting better – not because the results have been better the last three or four games, just because you can see the style of play coming out.
"We all know if you perform and continue to play the way you're being coached and a manager wants to work, things will change. We saw that last season with ourselves.
"We expect a very tough game, it always is in Carlisle – really die-hard loyal fans there who can make a lot of noise but we hopefully can turn them the other way and can put a really good performance on and hopefully get three points.”
Former Newcastle United centre-back Williamson has quickly built a reputation in football as a possession-based coach.
"You can definitely see the MK Dons/Gateshead style of play coming out, particularly the last three or four games and it's helped them in terms of results,” says McCann.
"I always knew he'd get it right. He did quite well at MK Dons and did a tremendous job at Gateshead, he's a good young manager, Mike, and he plays the game the way.
"He wants to dominate the ball and create opportunities and he's got some good players that can do that for him."
Captain Richard Wood is "ticking along" in training as he returns from a fractured ankle, but may need an injection to help him get back up to speed to make a first appearance since mid-August in the coming weeks.
