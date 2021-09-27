MISSING: Rolando Aarons is yet to feature for Huddersfield Town this season

Coach Corberan asked for a bigger squad this season and a consequence of that is he will have to leave players out at times.

Winger Aarons is yet to play since a knee problem in pre-season but he is back in training, it is simply a case of whether he can win his place back. With Sorba Thomas having been pushed into a more natural position for him after starting the season at wing-back and Duane Holmes impressing as a left winger from the bench in the last two matches, it is not straight forward.

"Rolando not being with the team (at Swansea City on Saturday) was just my decision but he's available to be with the squad," explained Corberan. "Danny Ward the same - it was my decision to play with Fraizer Campbell, and we had Josh Koroma and Mipo Odubeko on the bench.

"You never know if they're the right decisions. You can say we didn't win so the decision didn't help but we'll see if it helps in the next game."

After a good start to the season wobbled with defeats to Nottingham Forest and Swansea, Corberan will consider changes for Tuesday's home game against Blackburn, but will not make them for the sake of it.

"Everything depends on the moment," he argued. "As soon as we were winning games the reaction of the team, for example against Blackpool, was to continue with the same group of players because they were in front of other players.

"It doesn't make sense for me to change one player for another one if I can see this player is doing better than another one. I need to analyse the individual performances of the players.

"In the last two games Holmes has had a very good impact from the bench playing from the left side. That's very positive for the team and can make us stronger.

"But I know if I put him in another position maybe the impact can be less.

"The other day Josh Koroma was on the bench and he was one of the players who has been a regular in the first XI but I went with (Oliver) Turton (at right-back and Thomas pushed forward) because I was thinking he could help us.

"Danny Ward is going to play as a striker if everything goes well today (in Monday's training) and he can give us freshness as a striker.

"Everything depends on the moment the player is in, the moment of the team, the moment f the opponent and the skills of the opponent.

"It is clear for me some of our players are competing really well but we are not getting the results.

"I am watching (Matty) Pearson, (Tom) Lees and (Levi) Colwill competing really well and that's why I'm playing with them and not Naby Sarr, for example, in the previous game.