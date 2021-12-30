Carlos Corberan delighted by Huddersfield Town's spirit as they continue to grow

VICTORY: Huddersfield Town coach Carlos Corberan

It was easy to pick holes in a performance where the Terriers conceded so many chances - 23 - but this was a third consecutive victory for them and their first back-to-back away wins under Corberan.

Forest have been massively revived under Steve Cooper, who has turned them into genuine play-off contenders but Huddersfield are showing they are too.

And they did have chances to add to Duane Holmes goal - set up by Harry Toffolo' s fourth assist in as many games - hitting the bar through Sorba Thomas in the first minute, missing an excellent second-half chance through Danel Sinani and seeing Brice Samba produce an excellent save to deny Lewis O'Brien.

"We had to suffer a lot to get the three points and as a coach I appreciate the effort a lot," said Corberan.

"Sometimes it's better to continue growing with the three points than without.

"I am not fully satisfied but I know how difficult it is to win games in a row especially when there are not many days between them. I feel very proud of this team."

"You don't win these games if you don't have personality. It was a challenge to our personality because we had to continue trying to attack. We couldn't have got the three points if we had defended for 45 minutes (in the second half).

"I saw signs in this game that we can continue our progress and better it."

Adding to Corberan's satisfaction was Huddersfield changed from their usual formation.

"There were situations we could have controlled better but the team adapted well to a 4-4-2," he said. "This team has more of a habit to play with a three but it was a good adaptation without too much time to work.

"It was important to have the option to play with a line of four or a five.

"At times we recovered the ball high and were aggressive but at other moments they forced us deep and created problems between the strikers and the midfielders.

"We had three players to attack down the left - O'Brien, Toffolo and Holmes and in some moments they created some very good combinations.

"Down the right we had Sorba Thomas, Sinani and Turton and we had four players to attack down the middle - Scott, O'Brien, Holmes and Sinani.

"It's true in some moments we lost the ball and it allowed us to concede counter-attacks against opponents who are very dangerous when they have spaces."