Carlos Corberan looking for a perfect day from Huddersfield Town

Of the 14 players involved in December, only Harry Toffolo, Lewis O’Brien and Danny Ward - all substituted - have started the Terriers’ last two games. Naby Sarr, who also played at Dean Court, is expected to come in for the suspended Levi Colwill.

The Cherries have improved too and are top of the division. Taking on Scott Parker’s Cherries is a challenge to relish, not fear, according to the coach.

“They are really aggressive in defence and manage the ball really well,” commented Corberan.

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan.

“To get something positive from the game we will need to be perfect in defence and perfect in attack.

“This is one of the nice challenges we have, trying to compete against the best opponents because they demand you produce your best performances.”

It is not just in personnel terms the Terriers feel totally different, much-improved defensively and with their confidence boosted by being sixth in the Championship.

“I hope we can show an improvement (from December) from a defensive point of view and even from an attacking point of view,” said Corberan.

“It’s a demanding week, not only for us but every team, but this is why this league is amazing because we play the same number of games as the Premier League teams in Europe do, so from a fans’ point of view it’s unbelievable because there’s always football games, you can watch your teams many times a week.

“It’s going to be an exciting week for Championship followers. It’s a privilege to be in the Championship.

“Everything is different from last season. Last season we were defending in one way and now we are defending in a different way.

“The only similar thing is they are very good opponents and we need to have a very good mentality and approach it in a perfect way because it will be impossible to get something positive if not.”