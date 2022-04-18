The only fly in the ointment on an otherwise brilliant day for the Terriers was a knee injury for Sorba Thomas, which will be assessed ahead of Friday's game at home to Barnsley.

"We were playing a very, very tough and demanding game," reflected a proud Corberan. "We knew this before the game.

PRIDE: Huddersfield Town coach Carlos Corberan

"One of the keys to compete in this scenario against this opponent is to show a strong mentality and competitive character. It would be impossible to win a game like that without a lot of strong mentality and after that you need to move to the football aspects.

"I saw a lot of strong mentality in defence and to use counter-attacking situations and we showed a resilience in the moments where we didn't have the ball."

Corberan was delighted with the performance of his back five, who were able to keep a clean sheet when Riley McGree's 89th-minute shot struck the woodwork.

"All the line of five had excellent games," commented Corberan. "Pipa for me played the best game I have seen (from him) this year.

"(Ollie) Turton was excellent. In the second half I cannot tell you how many headers he won in the second half. (Tom) Lees was the same, he was controlling the middle of the centre-backs very well, (Naby) Sarr was fantastic and (Harry) Tofolo played on a yellow card against a very fast player (Isaiah Jones) and it is not easy to manage and even (Josh) Ruffels when he was on the pitch (as a late substitute for Toffolo on the left) was helping the team.

"Maybe this win is a situation where I was feeling the clean sheet was not just because of amazing saves by the keeper but very good work by all the players in the team."

The only worry was seeing Thomas in a knee brace and on crutches as the Huddersfield players went over to celebrate with their fans at full-time.

Thomas had lengthy treatment midway through the first half and was fouled a couple of times late in it. He was able to play in the deep free-kick Rhodes headed across goal for Sarr's 41st-minute opener, but did not reappear for the second half.

"He feels something in the knee and the advice of the medical staff was to protect him," said Corberan.

"We need to wait for any type of scan to know how much impact."

There was more optimism over Colwill and Ward, who suffered hip and hamstring injuries in Friday's draw with Queens Park Rangers.