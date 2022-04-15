Carlos Corberan praises Huddersfield Town's effort in taking a point, rather than dwelling on two dropped to QPR

Despite taking the lead through a Yoann Barbet own goal after only seven minutes, Huddersfield Town had to be content with a 2-2 draw at Queens Park Rangers.

And Corberan was delighted with the effort his team showed, even if QPR posed them tactical problems they struggled to solve, and looked the more likely winners in the second half.

ENCOURAGEMENT: Carlos Corberan was delighted with the effort he saw from Huddersfield Town's players

"I think it shows how tough the Championship is, how balanced every game is," said Corberan, who avoided the 3pm results until after his side's 5.30pm game finished. "No teams is going to win easily.

"That's why always on the back of a result that allows you to add points and the players make a lot of effort you cannot complain. When the players are giving everything today, you can't complain.

"I watched the team compete in the game with the attitude mentally we need to have."

Town went in front twice, Harry Toffolo's brilliant header - actually Town's first effort on target 53 minutes in - restoring the lead lost to Luke Amos's goal, only for Ilias Chair to equalise.

"I think the result was a fair result in terms of what both teams did on the pitch," said the Spanish coach.

"We started well but with the passing of the minutes they were taking the ball and making it more complicated for our defence to recover the ball.

"In the moments when we had the possibilities to attack we didn't extend our attacks as much as they did so they had more of the ball than us.

"They didn't create many chances but little by little they were taking control of the game.

"I was feeling that playing a four (at the back) we didn't cover the width of the pitch well, that's why we in the second half we changed to play 3-5-2.

"I think the team was better in the second half. They didn't extend their attacks as much and we had more opportunities to make attacks but we didn't find the spaces to create more chances.

"The move for the second goal was a fantastic attack but we were not able to replicate it."

When Corberan spoke to the media at full-time he did not know the nature or seriousness of the injury which took Danny Ward off at half-time but he confirmed the centre-forward will not start against Middlesbrough because he was not going to anyway.

The Terriers play the first game on Easter Monday having played on Good Friday evening.

"He was asking for the change, he had an injury, he couldn't continue," said Corberan of Ward. "I don't know if it was a precaution or a serious injury.

"The medical staff just told me he couldn't keep playing.

"We need to evaluate him. My idea was to play with him today. Let's see what happens. It's not going to change my plan because my idea was to play Middlesbrough without Danny Ward."