Carlos Corberan provides updates on Huddersfield Town quartet Sorba Thomas, Danny Ward, Levi Colwill and Josh Koroma

Huddersfield Town winger Sorba Thomas.

Thomas, in outstanding form in a breakthrough 2021-22 campaign at Town - when he has burst onto the scene and become one of the most influential players in his position in the division - injured his knee in Monday's keynote victory at play-off rivals Middlesbrough.

He was forced off at half-time and was later seen on crutches and wearing a large knee brace in scenes which followed the final whistle as Town celebrated with away supporters at the Riverside Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas will definitely sit out the game with the Reds, who will be relegated if they fail to win. Victory for the hosts, meanwhile, would secure their Championship play-off place with two games remaining.

Corberan said: "Now, the situation with him is that we need to wait. Right now, this afternoon (Thursday), he is going to be visiting the knee specialist.

"As soon as he finishes, I think we will have better information to know what is the impact of the injury.

"It is clear he is not going to be (playing) tomorrow. But I cannot give more information, as we don't have any. We need to know exactly if there was impact in the knee to know when he can come back or how long we are going to miss him."

Meanwhile, top-scorer Danny Ward, who went off with a hamstring injury in last Friday's game with QPR, will miss a third successive game.

Scans last Sunday did reveal that the issue is not a serious one.

Levi Colwill (hip), who missed the win at Boro, is also unavailable. Matty Pearson (knee) is another significant absentee.

Corberan added: "The situation tomorrow (with Colwill and Ward) is exactly the same situation as today - and the situation before the game against Middlesbrough."

Josh Koroma, who came on at half-time at the Riverside, is a doubt and will be assessed after the Terriers' training session on Thursday before deciding whether he will be involved against Barnsley.

"It is not an important injury, but he was feeling something in the hamstring. We will see his reaction after training. If he reacts positively, he will be involved.