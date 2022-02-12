Carlos Corberan says Huddersfield Town deserved more than a point against Sheffield United

If the Blades are in good shape, the Terriers are even more so, unbeaten in 14 matches.

"If I divide the first half into three blocks of 15 minutes we dominated the first 15 and minutes 30 to 45. It's true that in between that they had a little bit of control but we tried to adapt in defence to take more control of the game and be more attacking in our pitch.

PLEASED: Huddersfield Town coach Carlos Corberan

"In the second half there were moments for both teams but the team was not just focused on defence, it was trying to create chances and have the ball more in the offensive half than we did in the previous games. It's true we couldn't find a goal.

"We had three ways to score - one was set pieces and we did (through Russell) but the goal was disallowed, counter-attacks and in the first half we didn't use them enough but in the second half we were more aggressive after we recovered the ball and the third was possession in attack but we couldn't beat the last line to create the number of chances we wanted to.

"I think we deserved more than we got from the result which is positive overall.

"The result has the same value as Preston but the feeling is better.

"In football the important thing is to have three points to keep growing our position in the table but if we improve our performances and we have consistently good performances we are always going to have more options to take three points."

Huddersfield had a goal disallowed after Danny Ward was ruled to have fouled Wes Foderingham as Jon Russell scored at a corner, and were perhaps unfortunate not to get a penalty when Jack Robinson tackled Pipa in the penalty area.

"I haven't watched it back but the feeling from the players was that it wasn't a foul," said Corberan. "Danny Ward said he didn't make a foul. I know it's a complicated situation for the referee.

"It was a pity because we know a goal in a game like this, very tough and very equal, can change the result.

"I haven't seen (the Pipa incident) yet but I know when the game is balanced, these type of circumstances are going to happen in the boxes.

"We always want more fair decisions and I know with VAR it would be an easier job for the referee. The referees in the Championship don't have that support but we never want to have luck with the referees, we want the most fair play we can have.

"We want to deserve the three points. We don't want to win when it's unfair, we don't want to feel happy because we got lucky with some decisions.