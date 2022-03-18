Carlos Corberan says Huddersfield Town do not have time to focus on Millwall, just Bournemouth

Carlos Corberan says Huddersfield Town will be focused on starting a new unbeaten run rather than dwelling on the end of the last one at home to Bournemouth on Saturday.

By Stuart Rayner
Friday, 18th March 2022, 10:21 am
The Terriers went 17 games unbeaten in the league until Wednesday's 2-0 defeat to Millwall but with such a quick turnaround to the next game, against the team directly above third-placed Town in the Championship table, Corberan says they can only concentrate on that.

"In training it's impossible (to work on Wednesday's failings) because yesterday (Thursday) we arrived (home) at 4am," explained Corberan. "We were here (at the training ground) in the morning for a meeting with the players but it was just a recovery because after preparing with a lot of intensity for the game the only important thing was the recovery. Today I won't focus on the past, I will focus now on how tomorrow's game is going to be.

FOCUS: Carlos Corberan says he will not have time to focus on the past before Bournemouth's Championship visit

"Sometimes as a team the influence of training is too small to say everything. Sometimes it's what happens on the day, sometimes things don't work, sometimes something that happens in the game that can have an emotional impact and these are normal parts of football.

"As a group you need the mentality to take it game by game and to know the things we have to do well and the things we have to avoid."

Asked if he looked back on the unbeaten run with pride, Corberan added: "Not necessarily because the players are so focused to compete in the games and take three points, that's all. If we have done that in many games, perfect, but I don't think we needed to continue the unbeaten run to perform well in the games coming up."

Corberan was speaking before Friday's training session, the most important, he said, to assess the conditions of his players. At that time, though, he had no fresh injury concerns from the trip to London, and had Carel Eiting fit again after a minor problem in midweek.

Centre-back Levi Colwill has been named in the England Under-21 squad for the March internationals, with fellow Chelsea loanee Tino Anjorin in the under-20s.

