Carlos Corberan wants Huddersfield Town to attack better as he refuses to hide behind late Coventry City equaliser

DISAPPOINTMENT: Huddersfield Town coach Carlos Corberan

More specifically, the coach felt they did not attack well enough.

The Terriers led the game for 74 minutes after Danny Ward finished off a good move involving Scott High, Lewis O'Brien and Harry Toffolo, but they should not have done.

It took an outstanding performance from goalkeeper Lee Nicholls, the odd miss and Jamie Allen's shot against the post to keep them at bay until Matt Godden glanced a header in during the third added minute.

It it made the 1-1 draw much more painful, it did not change Corberan's view of the game.

"I think the fact the goal arrived late doesn't show the team was competing well in the second half," he said. "In the second half we conceded many chances and the goal could have been minutes before and we would have been talking about different things.

"I am going to analyse the game without thinking about which moment the goal was scored in because of course we were close to getting one result (a win) but to have achieved the three points we should have done more in the second half especially."

Corberan is a great believer in how the different aspects of the game link up, and the main reason he felt Coventry were able to put his side under so much pressure - they had 22 shots, 12 on target - was that when Huddersfield had the ball, they did not use it well enough. They only had 35 per cent of the possession.

So when Corberan was asked what his team needed to do better, his answer was straight-forward: "For me attack more.

"We started the second half really well with a very clear chance for (Duane) Holmes and we showed in the first half we produced one very good attack (for Ward's goal) that shows the team can have more of the ball and try to dominate the ball, not just defending, creating opportunities.

"In the moments we could take the ball we didn't use it well."