Carlos Corberan's Huddersfield Town resignation backfired for everyone as he is sacked by Olympiacos

The Spaniard has been sacked as coach of Olympiacos days after his replacement at the John Smith's Stadium, Danny Schofield, was dismissed by the Terriers.

When Corberan left Huddersfield in July, it was because he was unhappy with the direction the club was heading in, rather than to take another job. But less than a month later he was picked up by Evangelos Marinakis, the owner who has badly damaged Town's season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as owning Nottingham Forest, the club who signed key Huddersfield players Harry Toffolo and Lewis O'Brien after Corberan's resignation, Marinakis also owns Olympiacos, who took Pipa, Corberan and Town coach Jorge Alarcon.

SACKED: Former Huddersfield Town coach Carlos Corberan has been dismissed by Olympiacos

But Corberan has been sacked after just 11 matches in charge. They won just two, leaving them fifth in the early Greek Super League table, and lost both Europa League matches.

Marinakis is now said to be looking for a “big-name” replacement, with former France and Paris Saint-Germain manager Laurent Blanc heavily linked.

Former Terriers striker Schofield had been part of Corberan’s backroom staff but when asked to take over during pre-season he was unable to continue the momentum that had taken Huddersfield to the Championship play-off final, only to lose to Forest at Wembley.

Schofield was in charge for only nine matches in all competitions, winning one and drawing another, before he was sacked.

SUCCESSOR: Danny Schofield stepped up from Carlos Corberan's Huddersfield Town coaching staff but the move did not work out

His temporary replacement, Narcis Pelach, won his first – and he hopes only – game in caretaker charge 1-0 against Cardiff City, prompting the sacking of Bluebirds' manager Steve Morison.

Huddersfield will now step up their managerial search during the two-week international break for Nations League football. Huddersfield's next match is at Reading on October 1, followed by another away game, at Reading.

Although Corberan is now back on the market, a return to Huddersfield seems highly unlikely given why and when he left.

Another former Terriers manager, David Wagner, is favourite for the job. Rotherham United's Paul Warne has also been heavily backed with the bookmakers since the job became vacant but said after his side's 0-0 draw at Middlesbrough on Saturday there had been no contact with the Terriers and he was not expecting any.

Corberan could, however, return to England where his stock remains high, and where he seemed very settled in West Yorkshire, which only added to the surprise timing of his departure.

The former goalkeeper's first managerial jobs were in Cyprus at Doxa Katokopias and Ermis Aradippou, but his reputation was really forged when he joined Leeds United as under-23 coach in 2017.

When Marcelo Bielsa arrived 12 months later his job description was expanded to add first-team coaching duties, and his three years at Leeds caught the eye of Huddersfield head of football operations Leigh Bromby, who surprisingly sacked Danny Cowley after leading the team away from relegation and replaced him with Corberan in an attempt to move in a more progressive direction.