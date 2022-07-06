Carlton Morris says his Barnsley FC thank yous as he leaves to join Luton Town

Carlton Morris says Barnsley will always have a place in his heart after moving back to the Championship with Luton Town.

By Stuart Rayner
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 5:00 pm

The 26-year-old spent 18 months at Oakwell, scoring 16 goals in 55 appearances after joining from Norwich City.

He was one of the few to follow up the form which took Barnsley into the 2021 Championship play-offs last season as the Reds finished bottom of the table. But the Hatters have paid an undisclosed fee to keep him in the division.

MOVING ON: Forward Carlton Morris served Barnsley well in his 18-month spell

"I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved with Barnsley Football Club in welcoming me and making my time there so amazing," commented Morris, who earlier in his career had two loan spells with Rotherham United, and one with York City.

“I loved my journey with the club and the return of fans after Covid was an experience I’ll never forget. Barnsley FC will always have a place in my heart and leaving was a decision I did not take lightly, thank you again, and I wish you all nothing but the best going forward.”

