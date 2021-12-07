Get in: Carlton Morris celebrates his equaliser for Barnsley. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Morris - who recently returned after just over three months out with a knee injury - struck a clinical and well-timed equaliser in Barnsley's 1-1 draw with Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town on Saturday and Woodrow believes that it represents an important psychological moment for the former Norwich City marksman.

Morris's previous goal had arrived in another derby game, against Rotherham United in late April and took his tally to eight goals since joining the Reds in January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woodrow commented: "He is a great lad and one of my closest friends here and when we lost him, he was a big loss for the team.

"I was buzzing for him to get his goal. It is horrible when you are injured for that amount of time and you are on your own a lot.

"It takes you a few weeks to get back into the swing of things, but I think he really showed his quality and he has obviously got attributes that we need in the team and he got a goal. I was really pleased for him."

Saturday's game saw Barnsley produce an improved performance to show their wherewithal and character against the Terriers and Woodrow feels that the Reds must continue to show that mentality amid adversity in the weeks and months ahead.

He is also unequiovcal in his view that there is more than enough time to save their campaign - even though they will not get side-tracked by talk of a second 'Great Escape' in three seasons as they first get used to the demands of new head coach Poya Asbaghi.

"We don't talk about it, to be honest," Woodrow observed.

"We are just focused on learning at the minute and what the manager wants. We know we have done it before, but don't want to talk about the past.

"We need to focus on every single game and we still have 25 games left and know it's possible and will do our very best to get ourselves out of the position we are in.

"There's lots of time. It went down to the last game last time and it can obviously do the same again if we pick up enough points."

On an encouraging riposte after going behind to Huddersfield, he continued: "We know Huddersfield are a good team and when they scored, we know they make it difficult for teams to break them down.

"But we got back into the game and that is what we have to do at the minute.

"We have nothing to lose at this moment in the season and we are where we are. If we are going to go down with a goal, there is no point giving up as we have nothing to lose.

"We have got to give everything we can and that is what we are doing at the minute.