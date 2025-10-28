Celtic: Former Huddersfield Town boss Mark Fotheringham joins Martin O'Neill's coaching staff at SPL giants
O'Neill, 73, has stepped into the Parkhead hot-seat on a short-term basis alongside former player Shaun Maloney following Brendan Rodgers' sudden departure.
Celtic announced on Monday night that Rodgers had "tendered his resignation", while principal shareholder Dermot Desmond delivered a scathing statement, accusing the 52-year-old of stoking division.
Rodgers won 11 trophies over two spells but leaves with Celtic eight points adrift of William Hill Premiership leaders Hearts ahead of Wednesday's fixtures, which see Falkirk visit Parkhead.
Following O'Neill's decision to step into the breach alongside Maloney on a temporary basis, it has been revealed that Fotheringham, 42, who had a brief playing stint at Celtic at the start of his playing career, will be part of the interim backroom team alongside Gavin Strachan and Stevie Woods.
Fotheringham was sacked after just four months in charge of Huddersfield in February 2023.
The ex-Hertha Berlin assistant won only five of his 21 games in charge. He was at the helm for just 134 days.
Kieran McKenna has emerged as a contender for the permanent vacancy, with those in power at Celtic Park admirers of the Ipswich Town boss, according to reports in Scotland.
Ange Postecoglou, recently sacked by Nottingham Forest, is the early bookies' favourite.