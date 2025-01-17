Celtic 'hand deal' to former Sheffield Wednesday and Tottenham Hotspur manager
The 79-year-old is a vastly experienced figure and is considered a fountain of knowledge when it comes to talent identification.
Years after his final tenure as Spurs boss, Pleat returned to the club as a scout and had a hand in the signings of various first-team stars.
According to Mail Online, Celtic have called on Pleat’s talents to identify potential signings. He is believed to have been handed a one-year deal, with his primary focus being talent in England.
A winger in his playing days, Pleat represented the likes of Nottingham Forest and Exeter City before moving into coaching.
He led Luton Town and Tottenham twice and also had spells in charge of Nuneaton Borough, Leicester City and Sheffield Wednesday.
The Owls handed Pleat the reins in the summer of 1995 and he was at the helm during a period of change at Hillsborough.
A number of senior players were moved on as the club ushered in a new era and Pleat was the boss when Benito Carbone and Paolo Di Canio were signed.
Pleat was sacked in November 1997, paying the price for a sluggish start to the season.
