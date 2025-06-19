Championship club Hull City cancel contract of international striker
The 33-year-old scored six goals in 36 games in his only season in East Yorkshire after signing as a free agent last September, also adding two assists.
He joined on a one-year deal, with the club option of a further year, which has not been taken up.
Pedro headed to England last autumn after leaving Turkish giants Fenerbahçe, for whom he made 28 appearances.
He spent a loan spell at Brazilian club Grêmio in 2023-24, where he played 45 times.
Pedro, who has acquired Italian nationality and was capped once at senior level by the Azzurri in 2022 - has amassed just under 450 career appearances in his nomadic career and scored 117 goals – 86 of them for Cagliari during a productive eight-year spell between 2014 and 2022.
Starting his career with Atlético Mineiro, he first moved to Italy with Palermo in 2010 and had loan spells with Portuguese side Vitória de Guimarães and Uruguayan outfit Peñarol.
The attacker returned to Brazil with Santos and spent a year back in Portugal with Estoril, where he scored 10 goals in 44 matches, before making his name at Cagliari.