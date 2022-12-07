Championship clubs queuing up to sign Newcastle United-bound wonderkid Garang Kuol on loan

Championship clubs have “inundated” Newcastle United with loan offers for Australian wonderkid Garang Kuol, with the 18-year-old set to officially join the Magpies next month – according to reports.

In September, Newcastle finalised an agreement for the highly-rated Australian forward to join the club from A-League side Central Coast Mariners in January. The player, who was born in Egypt to South Sudanese parents, featured twice for Australia at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as the Socceroos reached the last 16 of the competition.

In a report by The Telegraph, it is claimed that numerous clubs from the second tier have expressed an interest in signing the youngster on loan. Transfer activity is expected at all five Yorkshire clubs this January, with Hull City, Rotherham United, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town entering the market with different managers than the ones in charge at the respective sides in the summer.

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has spoken of his desire for the club to be proactive in the window but admits the budget is not as much as last season. That could leave loan deals as the most sensible option for clubs like the Blades.

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 03: Garang Kuol of Australia looks on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images for Football Australia)

The likes of Hull City are already looking at possible loan deals, with Liam Rosenior confirming the club’s interest in Crystal Palace Malcolm Ebiowei.

Clubs from the Championship and from abroad have made enquiries about Kuol, who is not expected to be part of Eddie Howe’s first-team plans yet. Work permit issues could mean the youngster is unable to play in the UK until next season, leaving Newcastle with the only option to send him out on loan to a team based abroad.

