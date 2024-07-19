Championship clubs 'weighing up' moves for ex-Leeds United, Bradford City and Blackpool man
O’Connor arrived in England in 2017, leaving Limerick in his native Republic of Ireland to join Leeds. Having only been afforded a handful of senior outings for the Whites, the defender joined Bradford two years later after loan spells with Blackpool and the Bantams.
He found a home at Valley Parade, endearing himself to the supporters with his commanding displays in the heart of defence. Lincoln came calling in 2022 and he has been on the books of the Imps ever since.
Now 27, O’Connor could potentially have the chance to push on again amid reports of interest in securing his services. According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, clubs in the Championship and “top League One clubs” are weighing up swoops for the defender.
He is in the final year of his contract at Lincoln, who risk losing him on a free transfer next summer if they cannot tie him down to a new deal. Since arriving at the LNER Stadium, he has carved out a reputation as one of League One’s most dependable centre-backs.
He had been tipped to become a regular fixture at senior level for Leeds, with the club’s former director of football Victor Orta insisting the Irishman had “huge potential”.
O’Connor did see action amid an injury crisis during the reign of Paul Heckingbottom but when he left Elland Road permanently, he had collected just four senior appearances.
