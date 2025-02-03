Leeds United were the only league club in Yorkshire not to make a signing in the winter transfer window, whilst Sheffield Wednesday drew a blank in their attempts to land a centre-back and a centre-forward.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Hull City were able to pull off a significant signing by bringing former Sheffield United centre-back John Egan back to the county, and the Blades were able to exceed their target of five additions this window with the loan of Rob Holding and the artificial intelligence-led additions of wingers Christian Nwachukwu and Jefferson Caceres.

Middlesbrough had a busy deadline day too, bringing in Kelechi Iheanacho and Samuel Iling-Junior on the night they lost 3-2 to local rivals Sunderland, with another winter signing, Ryan Giles, scoring a late own goal to decide the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Egan, a stalwart of the Blades' rise up the divisions in Chris Wilder's first spell as manager, was released after an injury-hit 2023-24. But a move to Burnley has not worked out and he has now joined the Tigers' on an 18-month contract which has the option for an additional season.

TIGER: Former Sheffield United centre-back John Egan has joined Hull City (Image courtesy of Hull City)

The Blades also brought in a central defender, loaning Rob Holding from Crystal Palace. The two-time FA Cup winner has only made one first-team appearance since leaving Arsenal for Selhurst Park in the summer of 2023.

The Championship title-chasers turned to Holding after failing to land Queens Park Rangers' Jimmy Dunne.

He was Wilder’s fifth signing of the window, completing the set of centre-forward (Tom Cannon), wide player (Ben Brereton Diaz), central midfielder (Hamza Choudhury) and right-back (Harry Clarke).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HOLDING ROLE: Rob Holding joined Sheffield United on loan (Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

All but Cannon, the club’s most expensive signing outside of the Premier League after joining for a fee in the region of £10m plus add-ons, are loans, which could cause a headache somewhere down the line. Alfie Gilchrist (Chelsea) and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Palace) take the number of loanees to six, with only five allowed to play in the Championship but especially with Holding on board, Gilchrist and Clarke seem unlikely to play together, or at least be named in the same starting XI.

As 19-year-old and 22-year-old winger experiencing English football for the first time after spells in Bulgaria and Peru respectively, Nwachukwu and Caceres’ signings can be seen as bonus buys led by new owners COH Sports’ strategy of using artificial intelligence to scout players.

Manager Daniel Farke had publicly admitted Leeds were monitoring the market for players who could cover for and compete with Brenden Aaronson in the hole behind the strikers, and alternatives at centre-forward and centre-back.

But he stressed he would only take a deal if he felt the player had the right footballing qualities, the personality to fit into a highly-competitive squad, and was available at the right price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite monitoring Southampton's former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough striker Cameron Archer, and reportedly being offered his team-mate and fellow centre-forward Adam Armstrong, along with Middlesbrough, Farke was unable to find a player he felt met all three criteria.

Farke's reticence stems from the fact Leeds have arguably the strongest and deepest squad in the Championship with only Patrick Bamford and Max Wober injured. Forward Bamford is expected back in training next week but has a poor injury record over the last three-and-a-half seasons, while Wober is yet to properly get over a knee injury picked up whilst with Austria in September.

They did at least keep their senior players, as Farke promised they would, rejecting a £10m bid from Real Bettis for Mateo Joseph.

Although the Owls paid the price for leaving it so late to do their business, they did at least leave themselves a fall-back which could allow them to make a signing after the cut-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clubs can now only sign free agents but the Owls took Japanese left-back Ryo Hatsuse on trial earlier this month ahead of the expiration of his Vissel Kobe contract at the weekend.

Giving the rest a head-start whilst manager Danny Rohl and chairman Dejphon Chansiri apparently refused to communicate, Wednesday waited until January 31 to make Stuart Armstrong their first signing, following it up the next day with Plymouth Argyle winger Ibrahim Cissoko. They were hoping to sign a central defender and/or centre-forward on deadline day but their failure to do so meant they had no need to move Liam Palmer out on loan to Derby County to make space in their squad.

Boro paraded striker Iheanacho, who they have loaned from Sevilla, to the crowd before Monday’s Tees-Wear derby, and before Emmanuel Latte Lath's proposed £22.5m move to Major League Soccer Atlanta United was officially announced.