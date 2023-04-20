Hull City were beaten 3-1 away at Middlesbrough on Wednesday night. The Tigers impressed in the first-half and led 1-0 after Allahyar Sayyadmanesh’s header.
However, they fell apart after the interval and conceded three goals in six minutes. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship...
Hull City eye right-back
Hull City are reportedly keen on Roma right-back Bryan Reynolds and have ‘presented’ a first loan offer for the USA international, as per RomaLive. Lewie Coyle’s contract the MKM Stadium expires at the end of this season and the Tigers could see the 21-year-old as a potential long-term replacement for their skipper. He has spent this term at Westerlo Belgium to get some experience.
Blackburn Rovers want striker
Blackburn Rovers are said to be interested in Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet. According to a report by Football Insider, the Lancashire outfit are ‘stepping’ up their pursuit of the Scotland international ahead of the next transfer window. Rovers drew 1-1 at home to Coventry City last time out after the Sky Blues’ goalkeeper Ben Wilson scored a last-gasp leveller.
Luton Town and Millwall keen on League One loanee
Football Insider also suggest Luton Town and Millwall are keeping tabs on Shrewsbury Town loan man Killian Phillips. The 21-year-old, who currently plays for Premier League club Crystal Palace, has been a hit since his temporary switch to League One. His deal at Selhurst Park runs out in 2024 and he is due to return there this summer.