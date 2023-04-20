Latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship as clubs prepare for the weekend

Hull City were beaten 3-1 away at Middlesbrough on Wednesday night. The Tigers impressed in the first-half and led 1-0 after Allahyar Sayyadmanesh’s header.

However, they fell apart after the interval and conceded three goals in six minutes. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship...

Hull City eye right-back

Hull City are reportedly keen on Roma right-back Bryan Reynolds and have ‘presented’ a first loan offer for the USA international, as per RomaLive. Lewie Coyle’s contract the MKM Stadium expires at the end of this season and the Tigers could see the 21-year-old as a potential long-term replacement for their skipper. He has spent this term at Westerlo Belgium to get some experience.

Blackburn Rovers want striker

Blackburn Rovers are said to be interested in Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet. According to a report by Football Insider, the Lancashire outfit are ‘stepping’ up their pursuit of the Scotland international ahead of the next transfer window. Rovers drew 1-1 at home to Coventry City last time out after the Sky Blues’ goalkeeper Ben Wilson scored a last-gasp leveller.

Luton Town and Millwall keen on League One loanee