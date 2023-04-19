The latest transfer news stories from across the EFL Championship as Sheffield United close in on promotion back to the Premier League.

It was another huge night for Championship clubs as Sheffield United took another big step towards promotion to the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Bristol City at Bramall Lane.

Meanwhile, both Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United earned valuable points to edge closer to guaranteed safety with the Terriers drawing 1-1 at Sunderland while Matt Taylor’s side held Champions elect Burnley to a 2-2 draw. Hull City, who have little left to play for this season, are in action tonight against Middlesbrough at the Riverside. Away from the action on the pitch there are still plenty of transfer news stories happening in the background and here is a quick round-up fo the latest transfer news headlines from across the second tier on Wednesday, April 19:

Man Utd send ‘senior scouts’ to watch Birmingham City teen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United sent two senior scouts to watch Birmingham City sensation Trevan Sanusi on Monday night, per a report from Football Insider. The 15-year old striker is said to be ‘on the radar of the Premier League eliete’ after rejecting offers from the Championship club of a scholarship contract.

It is said that the Red Devils are planning a bid for Sanusi after having him watched during Birmingham’s Under-21s match against Watford. However, it is also said that they will face ‘major competition’ for his signature with Chelsea also credited with an interest.

Burnley ‘make their move’ for former Liverpool man

Promoted Burnley have finally made their move for Rangers winger Ryan Kent after months of speculation, according to the Glasgow Evening Times. Vincent Kompany’s side have begun their preparations for next season in the Premier League and they could begin by snapping up the former Liverpool man on a free transfer.

Kent, 26, moved to Ibrox from Anfield in 2019 for a fee in the region of £6.5 million after an initial season long loan but has failed to display the same high standards this season as he did earlier in his Rangers career. He has managed just three goals in 43 games for the Glasgow club this campaign.

Stoke City coach could make first steps into management amid Reading links

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John O’Shea has moved into favourite position to take over as the next Reading manager, per the Daily Mail. The relegation threatened Royals could replace one former Manchester United star in Paul Ince with another should they move or O’Shea who ended his illustrious playing career at the Madejski Stadium in 2019.