Strikerless Hull City set for another option at Middlesbrough as fit-again player returns to ranks

Ryan Longman is back to give Liam Rosenior another option at the Riverside as he continues to work without a specialist centre-forward at Hull City.

Top-scorer Oscar Estupinan has been out for a month with an ongoing ankle problem, and will be missing again versus Middlesbrough in the Championship on Wednesday.

Benjamin Tetteh had his season ended a week earlier, and January signing Aaron Connolly's last appearance was on February 11.

The solution in recent weeks has been to pair No 10s Ozan Tufan and Adama Traore up front and they have scored three times in the last three games as Hull have built a five-match unbeaten run.

STRIKERLESS: Hull City coach Liam Rosenior is having to make do and mend

"We don't need strikers, we work it out as we go," joked Rosenior after the 0-0 draw with Blackburn Rovers.

But winger Longman's last start was at centre-forward, against Rotherham United, so his return provides another option in a squad badly hit by end-of-season injuries.

Defenders Alfie Jones, Tobias Figueiredo and Cyrus Christie are all injured, as is Lewie Coyle – not that it will stop the captain playing on Teesside.

Longman has also been in the treatment room, picking up a dead leg shortly after coming off the bench on Easter Monday.

BACK FROM THE DEAD (LEG): Ryan Longman is fit again for Hull City

"He'll be available," said Roesnior when asked about Longman's fitness ahead of the trip to Teesside. "It's positive.

"Ryan came on against Millwall and made a real difference to us, he comes on at half-time and gets a dead leg after half an hour.

"That seems to be the way it's gone, but he's available and we'll see how he is in training. Alfie is going to be out, though he's a possibility for Saturday (when Hull host Watford).

"It's been frustrating and that's another thing we need to address in the summer, we're working really, really hard on it now. I have to give the players so much credit is whatever has been thrown at us, we have dealt with in our performances."

Right-back Coyle has a rib injury.

"It's Lewie Coyle, he's a warrior," said Rosenior. "He's been fantastic for us, he's a leader in our dressing room and he's available."