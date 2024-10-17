Championship outfit Hull City announce departure of vice-chairman Tan Kesler by 'mutual consent'
Kesler, who has been heavily involved in the day-to-day running of the club and their recruitment work since Acun Ilicali's takeover, has been a pivotal figure at the East Yorkshire club for over two-and-a-half years.
A short club statement read: "Hull City can confirm that we have parted ways with Executive Vice-Chairman, Tan Kesler, by mutual consent.
"We wish Tan the best for the future and will provide supporters with a further update in due course."
Back in June, Kesler - who has been an integral part of Acun Medya and previously worked for the senior Turkish national team - was appointed onto the EFL board as a Championship representative, replacing former Millwall chief executive, Steve Kavanagh, who left his position in May.
Kesler joined Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale and Middlesbrough chief executive Neil Bausor on the board.
According to reports in East Yorkshire, the 45-year-old's departure from the club means that he will also vacate his position on the EFL board 'in accordance with the League’s Articles of Association', with a successor to be voted 'in due course'.
