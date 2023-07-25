ROTHERHAM UNITED trialist Sullay Kaikai has completed a move to League Two outfit Cambridge United - after the Millers elected not to offer him a new deal.

The former Crystal Palace, Blackpool and Wycombe player linked up with the Millers earlier this season but his time at the club’s training camp in Spain was cut short due to personal reasons.

The 27-year-old returned to the Millers training ground last week and featured in the friendlies with Middlesbrough and Mansfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Matt Taylor, conscious that Kaikai had interest from other clubs, pledged to make a decision at the weekend.

Rotherham United trialist Sullay Kaikai, who has joined Cambridge United after being informed that there would be no deal with the Millers. He is pictured in his time at Wycombe Wanderers. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

The Millers are now looking at other targets, with Kaikai having now sealed a move to the U's, where he spent a previous loan spell earlier in his career. He has signed a one-year deal.

Kaikai said: “It feels good. I am excited to be back and it's a great opportunity for me. I did well the first time I was here so I want to replicate that and have a strong season.

"The way the manager wants to play will suit me down to a tee, having that freedom in the final third, so I am really looking forward to it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

U's boss Mark Bonner continued: “I am delighted to be welcoming Sullay back with us and believe his athleticism, attacking qualities and attitude make him a brilliant addition.