Championship outfit sign Harrogate Town striker - who swaps League Two for second tier

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 2nd Jul 2025, 13:00 BST
CHAMPIONSHIP outfit West Brom have completed the signing of teenage Harrogate Town striker Jack Bray.

The 18-year-old – who made two first-team appearances for Harrogate last term – has swapped the fourth tier for English football’s second level after rejecting a professional contract at the Wetherby Road outfit.

Despite being tabled with fresh terms during the current close season, the forward has chosen to pursue his career in the Midlands.

Bray joined Harrogate’s academy at the start of the 2023-24 season and immediately showcased his talents with a string of impressive performances for the club’s under-18 side.

Harrogate Town striker Jack Bray, who has joined Championship side West Brom. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.placeholder image
He subsequently caught the eye during Town’s 2024 FA Youth Cup run with outstanding displays against Birmingham City and Albion.

Bray was crowned management player of the year at the end of the 2024-25 campaign, a season that also saw the youngster make his senior debut for the club.

After featuring in the EFL Trophy game at Crewe Alexandra last October, the youngster made his league bow – again from the bench – in Town’s Boxing Day game against Grimsby Town.

