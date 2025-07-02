Championship outfit sign Harrogate Town striker - who swaps League Two for second tier

CHAMPIONSHIP outfit West Brom have completed the signing of teenage Harrogate Town striker Jack Bray.

The 18-year-old – who made two first-team appearances for Harrogate last term – has swapped the fourth tier for English football’s second level after rejecting a professional contract at the Wetherby Road outfit.

Despite being tabled with fresh terms during the current close season, the forward has chosen to pursue his career in the Midlands.

Bray joined Harrogate’s academy at the start of the 2023-24 season and immediately showcased his talents with a string of impressive performances for the club’s under-18 side.

He subsequently caught the eye during Town’s 2024 FA Youth Cup run with outstanding displays against Birmingham City and Albion.

Bray was crowned management player of the year at the end of the 2024-25 campaign, a season that also saw the youngster make his senior debut for the club.