England’s second tier rarely fails to disappoint.

Although it may not match the Premier League’s global appeal, the Championship has become known for its thrills and unpredictability.

This season’s promotion race is already shaping up to be an intriguing one, with a number of clubs showing early promise.

Leicester City have set the pace early on but Ipswich Town are hot on their heels.

Currently occupying the play-off positions are Preston North End, Sunderland, Leeds United and Birmingham City.

Here are the Sky Bet promotion odds for every single Championship club.