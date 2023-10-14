All Sections
Championship promotion odds: Bookmakers predict how promotion race will unfold for Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town

England’s second tier rarely fails to disappoint.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 14th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST

Although it may not match the Premier League’s global appeal, the Championship has become known for its thrills and unpredictability.

This season’s promotion race is already shaping up to be an intriguing one, with a number of clubs showing early promise.

Leicester City have set the pace early on but Ipswich Town are hot on their heels.

Currently occupying the play-off positions are Preston North End, Sunderland, Leeds United and Birmingham City.

Here are the Sky Bet promotion odds for every single Championship club.

